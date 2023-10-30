Home > Television > Reality TV What Does ML Mean? The Endearing Abbreviation is Spreading Like Wildfire on Social Media ML is a popular abbreviation used in text messages and on social media, but what does it mean? Read on for the true meaning of "ML." By Kelly Corbett Oct. 30 2023, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Source: TIkTok / @snbets; TikTok / @jenaynextdoor

The Gist: ML is becoming a popular abbreviation in text and on social media.

The most popular definition of ML is quite flattering, however, some folks use the term differently.

Article continues below advertisement

When you like someone, it's natural to overanalyze everything this person says, does, and texts. Who can blame you? You want to make sure they're into you before you waste your time. But sometimes they may hit you with an abbreviation or phrase that you're not familiar with. Point in case: "ML" is becoming a popular acronym between two people who are talking. If your crush texts you this, it could reveal how they actually feel about you. So, what does ML mean? Keep scrolling for the answer.

Source: getty images

Article continues below advertisement

What does ML mean on TikTok?

TikTok has seen a surge in videos discussing the abbreviation "ML," which means "my love." For instance, creator @jenaynextdoor shared a video expressing, "the feminine urge to call everyone 'ML' every time they compliment me." She clarified in her caption that "ML" stands for "my love."

Article continues below advertisement

People on TikTok, particularly those in the talking stage might feel elated when someone uses "ML" in their messages.

Article continues below advertisement

However, with the term's rising popularity, some TikTok users have playfully teasing what ML means. Take the case of @snbets, who wrote in his video: "When she's a 10, but just asked what 'ML' stands for." In the caption he teases "Marry her if she knows ML means money line," and adds the hashtags #sportsbetting and #gambling.

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok user shared an anecdote about trolling someone who didn't know the meaning of "ML" by telling them it stood for "melatonin." In addition to "my love," some TikTok users claim that ML can also mean "much love." However, "my love" is the most common definition.

What does ML mean on Snapchat?

Some users have been wondering if ML means something different than "my love" when used on Snapchat. The answer is no. When "ML" is used on Snapchat, it still means "my love." But the tricky part is that not everyone agrees with that definition. As aforementioned, ML can also mean "much love" in some situations.