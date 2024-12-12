Facebook Is Giving Users a Query Error, but What Does That Error Message Mean? The error is related to issues accessing website server. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 12 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Meta

The various Meta problems were all facing technical difficulties on Dec. 11. If you noticed the issues, you might have found that you could no longer get into Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, or any other social platform that Meta owns.

Many of the users facing this difficulty also received a "query error" message, which led them to wonder what the error message means. Given that the error message was causing such major problems, here's what we know about what it means.

Source: Meta

What does query error mean on Facebook?

A "query error" describes an issue when a website cannot retrieve the data it needs from a server, per Merca2.0. So in the case of Facebook, it's describing an issue the site was having retrieving information from Facebook's servers. The issue is usually related to an individual site's servers, or the servers that they pay to use, and is therefore not something that an individual user can fix on their own.

When your device can't connect to Facebook's servers because of an issue on their end, all you can do is wonder when the issue might be resolved. Facebook wasn't the only platform affected. While we don't know exactly what Meta's server configuration is, it seems clear that Facebook shares servers with platforms like Instagram and Messenger, which were also affected by the same outage.

What causes a query error?

While we don't know exactly why Facebook and other Meta platforms experienced an outage, a query error usually happens because of server issues. It could be that the servers were overwhelmed by too much traffic, but that explanation seems unlikely given the size of Meta's potential audience and the fact that there was nothing all that special happening on Facebook's platforms at the time.

We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024 Source: Twitter/@Meta

Another potential explanation is some sort of technical issue related to maintenance or a bug, which seems overwhelmingly likely. Meta's platforms do not crash often because of the professionalism of their operation, but no platform is immune from an issue that leads to systemic problems. It's also possible that the issue was related to regional server issues, although that too seems unlikely given how widespread the problems were.

Meta responded quickly.

Although any outage for Meta's platforms is a problem because of the sheer size of their audience, the outage was actually relatively brief. "We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," Meta wrote on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after people began noticing issues.