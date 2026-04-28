What Does "Ride the 'Dente" Mean as the Phrase Pops Up in NASCAR TikToks? A NASCAR clip has people reposting and repeating the phrase Ride the 'Dente, but not everyone knows what it means. By Trisha Faulkner Updated April 28 2026, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Chilis

For the most part, your FYP when you scroll TikTok is largely predictable. Every once in a while, however, the algorithm likes to drop you off somewhere that leaves you scratching your head. For a lot of people, that’s exactly what happened in April 2026 when random NASCAR content started sneaking onto their feed.

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One minute they were scrolling, the next minute they were watching a driver hanging out of their window and waving to the crowd while driving with the phrase “Ride the ‘Dente” plastered to the top of the video. The video has a lot of people asking the same question: What does “Ride the ‘Dente” even mean? For some, the meaning was obvious. For others … Not so much. So what does this bizarre phrase mean? Keep reading for the backstory.

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What does "Ride the 'Dente" even mean? Turns out, it is connected to a promotional campaign from Chili's.

As random as it sounds, “Ride the ’Dente” isn’t traditional slang or something that started organically online. According to Sports Illustrated, it’s a marketing slogan created by Chili’s Grill & Bar to promote its signature, Presidente Margarita. Within the campaign, the drink was nicknamed the “’Dente,” turning the phrase into a kind of rallying cry. Saying “Ride the ’Dente” is essentially a playful way of telling people to relax, have fun, and — more specifically — order that margarita.

The slogan first appeared as part of Chili’s partnership with Spire Motorsports, where it showed up on cars, driver gear, and race-day promotions, including the Daytona 500. It even became the centerpiece of a country-style promotional song tied to the campaign.

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The viral video is part of why the phrase is confusing people.

The clip with the driver hanging out the window added another layer to the confusion. In it, the driver is fully hanging out the window from the waist up and waves to the crowd while driving around the track with the phrase plastered across the top of the video.

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For some viewers, that visual is enough to connect the dots — it feels like a carefree, celebratory moment. For others, however, the video raises more questions than answers. That disconnect is part of why the phrase keeps popping up in comments. Some people are confidently repeating it, while others are still trying to figure out what they’re actually saying.

Oh, so that’s what “ride the dente” means https://t.co/8uqKDrKdia — Chris Stiles (@cstiles24) April 27, 2026

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The phrase is less about having a definition and more about feeling a vibe.

At its core, “Ride the ’Dente” isn’t meant to be taken literally. It’s built around a feeling — the idea of enjoying the moment, leaning into the fun, and not overthinking things. That’s also why it’s been easy for the phrase to spread beyond its original campaign. Even without knowing the Chili’s connection, people can pick up on the energy behind it, which makes it feel like it belongs in moments that look fun or slightly chaotic.