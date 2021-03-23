Kyle Busch's Wife Samantha Busch Is Unafraid to Share Her Life With the World

Samantha is a lifestyle blogger in every sense of the job. Her personal website features blog entries on advice, recipes, fitness, fashion, and beauty and seems to be relatively up to date. But in addition to being a blogger and influencer, Samantha is also a published author. In fact, her book, Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage, is about her and Kyle's struggle with infertility.

Samantha and Kyle also launched the nonprofit Bundle of Joy Fund, which is dedicated to advocating for those with fertility issues.

"The overwhelming support and love from complete strangers — between the NASCAR community and the IVF infertility community — drove us to want to keep talking about it," she told Forbes in 2020. "We're helping people, and the Bundle of Joy Fund is growing."