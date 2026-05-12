Michael Jackson Said "Shamone" Often in the 1987 Hit Song 'Bad,' but What Does It Mean? Come on or "shamone?" By Tatayana Yomary Published May 12 2026, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The late Michael Jackson was more than a pop icon. He was a trendsetter, an undeniable talent, and the original influencer. From often being named as an icon to today’s biggest stars to many making it a mission to create touching tributes, his legacy can never be undone. With that in mind, everything he has said and done has been emulated by fans and musicians alike.

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On Michael’s 1987 hit song “Bad,” listeners recognize that at one point, he says the word “shamone.” The word, which has taken on a life of its own, has been used in pop culture, with his best friend and actor Chris Tucker using the word in the movie Rush Hour. And while it’s common for musicians to use slang terms in their artistry, some folks are confused about whether or not it's a mispronunciation or a new term entirely.

Source: MEGA

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What does 'shamone' mean?

Come on or "shamone?" According to Urban Dictionary, shamone is the mispronunciation of the words "come on." The site shares that the most common way it's spelled is “shamone.” However, it's often spelled in different ways: cha’mone and jamone.

That said, “shamone” has the same meaning as the phrase “come on.” So, it can be used to encourage someone, to express when something appears or begins, as a noun in the sexual sense, to express disbelief or importance, or to signal progress or development.

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Source: Mega

Interestingly, the site also shares that in Spike Lee’s Bad 25 documentary, Michael Jackson used the word as a tribute to Mavis Staples, a soul singer who used the word in 1975 while performing the live version of the song “I’ll Take You There.” So, it’s more than just a cool way to say come on and far from a made-up word.

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Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, emulated the pop star in every way in the 2026 biopic.

As expected, there’s no way for anyone to portray MJ without getting his dance moves, soft voice, and eclectic impressions on point. And since Jaafar is related to the late superstar, viewers expected him to deliver. And judging by the reviews, Jaafar knocked the role out of the park.

From the “he-hees”, “aoowws,” and “shamone’s,” devoted fans were impressed with how committed Jaafar was to emulate his uncle to perfection. While there have been various MJ projects released in the past, many fans shared that the biopic was one of the best.

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The actor Chris Tucker, watched the Michael biopic, it was never just a movie, it was personal, as memories of his real friendship with Michael Jackson came rushing back while seeing Jaafar Jackson step into that world.



It so was emotional 😭😭😭



It's a tribute to MJ pic.twitter.com/ZOqDun4X4O — Kudzayi (@Kudzayi47119508) May 3, 2026

“I cried through the whole Michael biopic... it was deeply serious to me. The world did not deserve this legend. I miss him every day,” one fan shared on X. “I saw the @michaelmovie with my family and what a performance by Jafaar Jackson!! Completely mind blown by it. Like he embodied his Uncle so well! Towards the end, during the BAD performance, I felt like I was witnessing MJ himself giving us a concert!! What a tribute, seriously,” another X user shared.