Here's How 'Shahs of Sunset's Shervin Roohparvar Made His Millions

If you're seeing less of Shervin Roohparvar on Shahs of Sunset recently, well, there's a good reason for that. With his schedule, it's hard to imagine how he has time to workout — which he does...a lot — let alone star in a show. What exactly does Shervin do to make his millions? Let's dig into what the entrepreneur has been up to.

What does Shervin on 'Shahs of Sunset' do?

Shervin refers to himself as an entrepreneur and that's a pretty mild way of putting it. While he was studying Neurological Science at University of California, Riverside, he began his first tech company in Silicon Valley which he still oversees today. Despite having already started a tech company while only in college, he went on to own another in the same area.

The 39-year-old has since played multiple roles in the tech space and outside of it. He's worked with the headphone start-up Munitio, based out of San Diego, as well as with the Seattle-based hospitality group, F2T Hospitality. He also worked with the streetwear company, Estate, located in Seattle as well.

Unfortunately for Shervin, he's been dealt a couple of bad blows these past few years. And F2T Hospitality is in a bit of hot water along with him. Back in 2018, he confirmed exactly what he was the owner of in terms of restaurants and retail locations: Estate, alongside a cocktail bar called Alchemy, a nightclub called Aston Manor (and the in-house tavern Maison Tavern), and a speakeasy called By the Pound. He would later make a sister restaurant to Alchemy, called Vine and Spoon.

It turns out that three months' rent was owed on the space Estate occupied. Even worse, F2T ended up embroiled in a lawsuit over owing thousands in rent on the By the Pound location as well. Though both debts were settled, allowing Estate to open up on Capitol Hill and By the Pound to reopen as Bar Justice, Estate and Bar Justice were both closed as of 2019.