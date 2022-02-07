Mikaela Shiffrin Fell Early in the Giant Slalom, Shocking the Olympic World

“It’s hard not to dwell, especially for me; I’m always dwelling on these kind of heartbreaking days,” she said following her fall. “But I just cannot afford to spend or waste energy on something that’s now in the past.”

Mikaela is not the first elite athlete to feel inevitable, only to falter in competition. Simone Biles went through something similar during the Tokyo Olympics, and explained the incredible mental toll that the pressure of the Olympics can take.