STTDB Has a Specific Meaning for LSU Students and Alumni, and It's NSFW The chant is specifically for fans of LSU. By Joseph Allen Published July 17 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Acronyms fly all over the internet all day long. It can be frustrating to try to keep track of them all, but being online today means that people are going to use words and phrases that you simply do not understand. STTDB is an acronym that has popped up occasionally, particularly if you're a fan of college sports and specifically LSU.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're wondering what the phrase means, we've got you covered, but be warned, it's not super safe for work. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does STTDB mean?

STTDB is a chant that is associated specifically with the LSU Tigers, and it means "suck that Tiger d--k b---h." The phrase is chanted at games of all kinds and is meant to be an intimidating and even slightly abusive mantra. The idea, of course, is that the opponent will be forced to perform the sexual act, suggesting in one way or another that they will be humiliated over the course of the game.

Of course, there's some misogynistic undertones beneath this chant, but it's safe to say that most of the college kids who chant it aren't thinking too deeply about those. Clearly, the chant is meant to be an assertion of LSU's power, and it's one that the school has backed up by investing heavily in its athletics programs almost across the board. So, is the chant something that the school should be proud of? Maybe not, but it's become incredibly common anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Acronyms on the internet go from specific to general.

While that acronym has a pretty specific use case, there are plenty of others on the internet that are better for more general use. They range from simple things like SMH and OOMF, which are pretty evergreen and have been in use on platforms like TikTok for years, to more specific acronyms like OAT that come in and out of fashion as part of broader trends on the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

Knowing what all of the various acronyms that move across the internet mean is an impossible task, so you should focus on the ones you see the most. For the rest, there are hopefully resources out there that explain what they mean, and why they're being used, or when it might make sense to use them.

STTDB is one that, thankfully, most people won't encounter on a regular basis. It's an acronym that is specific to a single large university, and it's all about revving up their team and throwing their supremacy in the other team's face. It's crude, to be sure, but it seems like the school has found it effective or at least impossible to ban.