A Girl Got a Legendary Chewing out on TikTok After Swimming in Her Room

Source: TikTok/@bitmynametitus

Thanks to a video that appears to feature audio of a mother hitting her child, many want to better understand an important piece of TikTok lingo. Anyone who has been on TikTok long enough knows that the phrases people use on the platform seem to change every day.

When this TikTok user explained that his sister was getting screamed at because she was swimming in her room, many wanted to understand what this slang term might mean. Here's what we know.

What does swimming in your room mean?

As TikTok user @bitmynametitus wrote in the caption to his viral video, his sister was getting yelled at for "swimming in her room." While many assumed that this was slang for something else, and potentially even something disgusting, it was actually much more straightforward than that. His sister wanted to go for a swim in the pool, and when she was told no, she decided to make a swimming pool in her bedroom, meaning that she flooded it.

As you'll see from another pinned video on @bitmynametitus's page, the room was probably filled with at least six inches of water, a genuinely insane feat that would probably have made my mom pretty mad too. So while we don't know whether she had the chance to swim in it, it's clear that what she was trying to do was swim in her room. It wasn't a euphemism for anything at all.

Because the video of the beating and the video of the room are two separate clips, some people are confused until they've seen both. Once you see the video of the room, though, the video of the mother screaming and hitting her child starts to make more sense. Even so, some have argued that that kind of beating constitutes abuse, regardless of what the child did to earn their parents' ire.

TikTok users have a lot of opinions about these videos.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the extreme content in both videos, TikTok users are voicing their opinions about whether this kind of punishment is acceptable, and also about just how wild it is that this girl really flooded her room. "I’m back I went to see what swimming in room meant. Now I understand," one person wrote. "That’s abuse idgaf what any got to say," another person added.

"I get like 3-4 but she kept going. This is angerrr not discipline," another wrote. Whatever you think of the videos, though, the idea of turning your room into a swimming pool is certainly one of the more extreme things we've ever seen a child do on TikTok.