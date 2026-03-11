What Does TACO Mean in Politics? The Trump Nickname That Started on Wall Street A strange new acronym from the finance world is popping up in politics, and it has critics talking. By Darrell Marrow Published March 11 2026, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since his first term in office, Donald Trump has collected several monikers, nicknames, and slogans aimed at his political actions. Now, TACO has entered the chat. According to Reuters, the phrase started on Wall Street, not in Congress. Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong coined it in May 2025 to describe a pattern investors believed they were seeing. Trump would announce aggressive tariffs, markets would wobble, and then he would soften, delay, or scale back the threat.

What Does TACO Mean in Politics?

“TACO” in politics means “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Critics, traders, and some analysts now use the TACO label as a jab, not as a formal political term. Trump clearly dislikes it. When a reporter asked him about TACO in May 2025, he called it a “nasty question,” according to the AP. “It’s called negotiation,” Trump said.

However, the nickname stuck because several high-profile reversals played out in public. According to CBS News, Trump froze his 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods for 90 days on May 12, 2025, and then delayed his threatened 50 percent tariffs on European goods until July 9 after first alarming markets.

Is Trump still flip flopping?

The latest Iran war developments have revived the TACO conversation. Critics argue the situation reflects the same pattern, as the reality of the war remains chaotic. On March 11, the war entered its thirteenth day with no signs of slowing down. According to Reuters, the U.S. military destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. While the AP said Iran had effectively choked off normal cargo traffic through the waterway.

That tension makes the TACO debate more complicated. Trump has tried to project confidence and control over the conflict. He told CBS News that the war was nearly finished. "I think the war is very complete, pretty much," the president said. "[Iran has] no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones."