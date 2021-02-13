Always Wondered What the "Fn" Key on Your Computer's for? Here's a Lowdown

Depending on what brand of computer you're rocking, the fn key will perform different functions. If you're using a Mac, it'll trigger Dictation mode if you hit it twice. For Lenovo computers, the fn key is hard coded to help you boot into the computer's BIOS so you can make necessary changes or boot from a different hard drive should you so choose.

Not available directly, you have to have enabled Dictation in your System Preferences (Apple menu 🍎 > System Preferences > Keyboard > Dictation (tab)) pic.twitter.com/o6uQBSKdil

It can also be used for a whole bunch of other shortcuts too within different applications or in whatever operating system you're using. For example, if I want to open a "help" window on my laptop while in Google Chrome, I press fn+f1. If I want to toggle the "inspect element" window in the same browser, I hit fn+f12. For full screen mode, it's fn+f11, and so on and so forth.

On a Mac the function keys can help provide some useful shortcuts too. If you're browsing a page or a document, you can press fn+up arrow or fn+down arrow to move up or down one page at a time.

If you want to get to the beginning or end of a document or web page in a jiffy, press fn+right or fn+left to do so.