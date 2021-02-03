Andy Jassy Has Been With Amazon Almost as Long as Jeff Bezos Himself

Andy joined Amazon in 1997 when he was fresh out of Harvard Business School and, in 2003, he created Amazon Web Services, of which he is the CEO. As a longtime Amazon employee, Andy's net worth is estimated to be around $400 million. While that might sound like an insurmountable number, to put it into perspective, Jeff Bezos's net worth is said to be roughly $195 billion .

Still, Andy has done well for himself over the years thanks to his work with Amazon and, he said in a 2020 interview with a Harvard Business School podcast , it didn't quite matter what role he would be given when he agreed to come onboard.

"I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997, and I started Amazon next Monday," he shared. "No, I didn't know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be."