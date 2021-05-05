"Valid" on TikTok Means Something Different Than What You Might Think

Aside from connecting with millions of people around the world, one of the major perks of TikTok is being able to stay on the pulse of what’s happening in pop culture. Whether that’s the latest dance crazes, new recipes, or simply learning about new trends, the short-form video app comes in handy.

And the latest trend on the app is all about the word "valid." In everyday terms, we know valid to mean something is acceptable, but in the TikTok world, things are always a little bit different when it comes to new slang.

Ready to learn what "valid" means to creators on the app? Scroll on to get the full scoop.