Looking to Meet Someone Who's Single? Then Keep an Eye out for This Nail Color

Looking to Meet Someone Who's Single? Then Keep an Eye out for This Nail ColorBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 20 2021, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Different social media platforms have different rules. For example, if you're on Facebook, then you're going to see a lot of Minions memes from your mom's friends and maybe some axiomatic wisdom about the fundamental differences in philosophies of men and women.
TikTok also has a set of rules that are new to some users. Like what does it mean when someone's wearing white nail polish?
What does white nail polish mean on TikTok?
It's a perfectly acceptable color to decorate your nails with, right? There's nothing wrong with rocking that on your fingers and toes, so why is there so much commentary about rocking this particular shade in a TikTok video?
Well, apparently if you've got white nail polish on in a TikTok video, then that means you're single or not in a relationship. Blue, on the other hand, means that you're spoken for. So why the color white?
It could have something to do with ancient Roman marital traditions.
Ever wonder why brides in many cultures don white gowns? It's a practice that dates back to Rome's Republic, where brides would don white tunics as a symbol of purity and chastity. It was also a shout-out to Vesta, the goddess of hearth, home, and family. I know what you're thinking: "Didn't every Roman wear white gowns? Like the slimeball senators who gang-stabbed Julius Caesar?"
Well yes, you'd be right, if all historical accounts and classical painting interpretations of the act are accurate. In fact, the common clothes for all Romans were white tunics, but they'd dress them up with other robes as well.
But does that really explain why white nail polish on TikTok is equated with being single?
Honestly, it's just a guess at this point. It's important to note this is just the prevailing assumption on TikTok. It's not like everyone who's wearing white nail polish is trying to signal to the world that they're not in a relationship.
So maybe if you are trying to figure out if someone's open to the idea of romance with you and they're wearing white nail polish, ask them if they go on TikTok a lot first.
If you browse other social media platforms, like Twitter, it just seems that all mentions of white nail polish are just people expressing their affinity for the cosmetics trend.
#WhiteNails have also shown up in a number of different TikTok posts from people who describe the things that girls do/wear that are attractive.
Other "weaknesses" that men mentioned: straight hair, curly hair, messy buns, glossy lips, braces, and fuzzy slippers. Apparently, doing makeup in front of a full-length body mirror while sitting on the floor, however, is a cue that a person will ruin your life.
So use that information in any way you see fit. Or not! This is social media we're talking about here. It's not exactly accurate personality science.