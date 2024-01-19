Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat What Does "WSG" Mean on Snapchat? Latest Texting Slang The best texters need to keep up with all of the lingo. The latest word taking over Snapchat is "WSG," but what does it mean? It's meaning is simple. By Alex West Jan. 18 2024, Published 10:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Slang is always evolving and with the onset of social media, it's changing faster than ever. As shorthand became necessary for quick texting, cheesy acronyms turned into words like LOL, OMG, and ROFL. Snapchat reigns supreme when it comes to speedy messages.

Some of the most common questions or statements in our lives are now shortened. For example, "WSG" has become the norm when greeting someone online, but what does it mean? Keep reading to find out.

What does "WSG" mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, or any instant messaging platform, "WSG" simply means "What's good?" It can be used as a greeting when sliding into someone's direct messages or just when replying to a "hi" text message.

A "WSG" text doesn't necessarily have a specific connotation behind it and it's sort of situational. The same way that "LOL" can be interpreted as genuinely laughing, theoretically laughing, or sarcastically laughing.

Also, for the record, most people in person aren't going to be capitalizing their acronyms anymore. Don't let a Gen Zer catch you in the act or you might not be able to beat the cheugy allegations.

Most of the time "WSG" will be as friendly as casually asking someone "What's up?" either to check in on them or see if they have any plans. Typically, it will just be to see why you hit them up in the first place.

Of course, it can certainly take a more confrontational tone. The same way that "What's good?" can be used to ask someone if they have a problem with you, the acronym can certainly do the trick, too, though you're probably not as threatening through the screen.

More than likely, if you receive a "WSG" text, don't sweat it. Simply reply with what you're up to... that is if you want the conversation to continue.

What does "IJBOL" mean?

When "LOL" got too casual, we moved on to "ROFL." That didn't seem to work for long, either, considering we swiftly moved on to the slightly more vulgar "LMAO."

Now, we've upgraded to "IJBOL" which means "I just burst out laughing." Basically, if something is above and beyond funny, throwing an "IJBOL" into the conversation will surely get the point across.

On stan Twitter, the side of Twitter where all the fans are running fan pages and getting into fierce battles, "IJBOL" can also be super sarcastic, so be careful who you use the phrase around.

If a stan (fan) says "IJBOL" while quote tweeting a picture of an artist they really hate, they may just be sending a not-so-subtle dig. Plus, if they do the same for a tweet from an update account, they must have a problem with what the person has done or are shading whatever it is they're up to.