On Snapchat, "WTV" Means Exactly What You Think It Does

On Snapchat, "WTV" Means Exactly What You Think It DoesBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 19 2021, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
You can always count on Snapchat to leave certain users confused as to what exactly is being said on the platform. Like many social apps, Snapchat has its own lingo.
Since acronyms like “SSB” and “FAOTP” have surfaced on Snapchat, it's clear that not being current on the latest slang terms can leave you lost in translation. That's why it’s important to sharpen up your slang to communicate effectively on the app.
The latest term that's being used consistently on Snapchat is “WTV.” Many people know what this means right off the bat, but others aren't too certain.
Luckily, “WTV” is a common abbreviation you might be able to guess with ease. So, what does “WTV” mean on Snapchat? Read on to find your answer.
What does “WTV” mean on Snapchat?
Folks who find themselves racking their brains to figure out what "WTV" means can rest assured that it doesn’t require too much guesswork.
“WTV” is a simple abbreviation that stands for "whatever," per CyberDefinitions. If you take a moment to think about it, "WTV" shouldn’t really leave you stumped. After all, the letters “WTV” are all in the word "whatever."
Plus, since most users on social media apps prefer to communicate quickly, it makes perfect sense to use the “WTV” shorthand instead of typing out the full word — not to mention the character count the abbreviation saves you!
“WTV” does have multiple meanings depending on how it’s used.
The beauty about “WTV” is that you can pretty much figure out what it means based on context. For example, if you’re in the middle of an argument and someone types to you “WTV,” you know that it means "whatever."
However, there are many different meanings for the acronym “WTV” outside of social media.
Urban Dictionary shares that “WTV" can have a few other meanings: Aside from "whatever," it "WTV" can also be an acronym that stands for “What’s the vibe?”
The idiom is often used when trying to figure out the energy or feeling of a specific area or event. So, if you’re planning a party with your friends, a guest could ask "WTV?" to figure out how to dress for the function.
Another meaning for “WTV” is “What’s the verdict?” This can be used to find out someone's plans for the day or figure out if they’ve made a decision about something.
Lastly, the third common meaning for “WTV” — per Urban Dictionary — means “white team victory.” The outlet reports that this term is common among Georgetown Visitation, which is an all-girls Catholic school. Apparently, the school is split up into two teams: gold and white. If the white team reigns supreme, someone would say "wtv" for a white team victory.
As you can see, “WTV” has plenty of meanings in and out of the Snapchat community. It's best to make sure that you’re always using “WTV” in the right context, so you don’t confuse whoever you’re communicating with.
Now, you have another acronym to add to your social media vocabulary!