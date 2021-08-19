On Snapchat, "WTV" Means Exactly What You Think It Does

You can always count on Snapchat to leave certain users confused as to what exactly is being said on the platform. Like many social apps, Snapchat has its own lingo.

Since acronyms like “SSB” and “FAOTP” have surfaced on Snapchat, it's clear that not being current on the latest slang terms can leave you lost in translation. That's why it’s important to sharpen up your slang to communicate effectively on the app.