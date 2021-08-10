"SSB" Means a Few Different Things, but There’s a Specific Definition on Snapchat

If you want to feel like an old fart, just spend a little bit of time on a new social platform. You'll be assailed with more unfamiliar acronyms than you'll ever want to comprehend in your life.

The good news is that if you just ignore these new terminologies long enough, they'll probably fall out of fashion and then get replaced with something else. Case in point: No one calls pictures of attractive individuals "thirst traps" anymore, nor does anyone refer to their beloved as "bae."