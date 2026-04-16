What Does the New Slang 'WTW' Mean, and How Can You Use It in a Sentence? "Hey, WTW? Haven’t seen you online in days." "WTW? Did you see the new meme drop?" "WTW tonight? Movie or gaming?" By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 16 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

With each generation, we get new slang words to add to our vocabulary. Oftentimes, the words make sense, as there's some sort of new technology or cultural phenomenon that necessitates a new word to describe it. The term LOL is a good example of this, as it took off when short-hand texting became common. However, every now and then, you get a term that doesn't really add anything new to our language.

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That's the case with WTW, as it doesn't provide anything new; it's simply replacing a phrase that already exists. While Gen Z enjoys updating common ways of saying things, older generations are confused as to how they can use the new term properly. So, what does WTW mean, and how can you use it in a sentence?

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What does WTW mean?

WTW stands for "What's the Word?" It's used in place of "What's up," "How's it going," or "What's new?" SlogansCopy provides the following examples for using the term properly: "Hey, WTW? Haven’t seen you online in days." "WTW? Did you see the new meme drop?" and "WTW tonight? Movie or gaming?"

Truthfully, we're not entirely sure what the purpose of saying WTW is, as opposed to fully phrasing "What's the Word," as it takes equal amounts of time to vocalize both terms. We know, we know, we sound like Boomers. It does make sense in writing, though, which is the context in which WTW is usually used. It's often written in social media comments, on Discord chats, and via text message.

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What do older generations think?

Of course, older generations don't like Gen Z's new slang, just as the generations before older millennials didn't like the terms they invented. It's a tale as old as time, and it will never change. As this Reddit user pointed out, "Our slang has come and gone, the torch has been handed over to Gen Z. Older gens thought we were awful, now we think younger ones are. It’s a cycle that’ll keep on."

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In defense of Gen Z's slang, this user posted, "Why waste time saying a lot of words when a few words do the trick?" Um, sir, no one believes you're that busy! Another Gen Z defender assured the OP, "You’re just getting older." That's equally true and fair.

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Meanwhile, a third poster had a brilliantly evil plan: "If you want kids that you have around to quit saying it, just start saying it yourself all the time."