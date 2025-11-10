The Term “Snow Bunny” Is Quite Controversial — The Meaning Behind the Slang Term Revealed The term has been popularized in pop culture, particularly through hip-hop songs and social norms. By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 10 2025, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The internet has a way of making old slang go viral again, and lately, the term “Snow Bunny” has been popping up across social media timelines, though not always for the same reasons.

While some people associate it with winter sports and cozy ski trips, others know it as a slang term that carries cultural and even racial undertones. So, what exactly does Snow Bunny mean? Let's get to sledding!

The Original Meaning of “Snow Bunny" has changed over the years.

Originally, a Snow Bunny referred to someone, usually a woman, who enjoys skiing or snowboarding and spending time at ski resorts. Think fluffy earmuffs, hot cocoa, and après-ski chic. In this context, the phrase is harmless and kind of endearing. It paints a picture of someone who loves wintertime and mountain life, even if they’re not particularly good at hitting the slopes. Over time, though, the term Snow Bunny took on another layer of meaning, particularly in Black and hip-hop culture. In this context, it often refers to a white woman who dates Black men.

The phrase isn’t always used negatively, though. Sometimes it’s simply descriptive, but it can carry stereotypes or assumptions about interracial relationships. Depending on who’s saying it (and how), Snow Bunny can either be playful or shade-filled.

For example, you might hear someone jokingly say, “He only dates snow bunnies,” implying that a man prefers dating white women over women of his own race. The term can spark debates about race, attraction, and cultural dynamics, especially when it comes to celebrity dating news.

How "Snow Bunny" became a slang term in hip-hop culture.

The slang version of Snow Bunny is believed to have evolved from the original ski-culture term, combined with the idea of “snow” representing whiteness. Over time, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s, hip-hop and street slang gave it a new layer of meaning that referenced dating preferences and race. Rappers like Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and Kodak Black have all used the term in songs to refer to white romantic partners, solidifying snow bunny as part of the modern cultural vocabulary.

Snow Bunny also continues to show up in celebrity gossip and online debates. Fans might use it when discussing high-profile interracial relationships or when joking about who certain public figures tend to date.

On TikTok, the term sometimes trends in a more lighthearted way. For example, people posting about their “snow bunny era” when they’re embracing cozy winter aesthetics or luxury ski trips. The dual meanings often overlap online, which can lead to confusion (and controversy) depending on the tone of the post. Target shoppers experienced this firsthand in November 2025 when several of them posted TikToks of them buying "100 percent Snow Bunny" sweatshirts before the retailer reportedly recalled the product.

However, like most slang, Snow Bunny means different things in different spaces. In a skiing or lifestyle context, it’s all about winter fashion and fun. In cultural or relationship discussions, it often refers to race and dating preferences. Understanding how the term is used — and by whom — is key. What might be a harmless nickname in one setting could be loaded with meaning in another.