The 'Farmers' Almanac' Announces Final Publication — How Accurate Is It?

The long-running publication Farmers' Almanac announced on Nov. 6, 2025, that it was ending its 208-year run. The publication announced its last edition would be its 2026 Farmers’ Almanac. "A Fond Farewell," the statement began. "The season we hoped would never come is here. Farmers' Almanac Staff Dear Friends, It is with a great appreciation and heartfelt emotions that we write to share some sad news."

"After more than 200 years of sharing a unique blend of weather, wit, and wisdom, we’ve made the very difficult decision to write the final chapter of this historical publication," it continued. "The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition." The announcement has folks asking — how accurate is the Farmers' Almanac?

How accurate is the 'Farmers' Almanac'?

The Farmers' Almanac has been known for hundreds of years as the publication that predicts long-term weather. It was launched in 1818 and is also known for predicting moon phases as well as providing folk wisdom, fishing tips, and gardening guides.

According to WCNC News, a study from the University of Illinois back in 2010 determined that the Farmers' Almanac predictions were 52 percent accurate. WCNC Weather Impact Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says that while the predictions from the publication are fun, they are not based on meteorology.

IMPORTANT: The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition ever. We are so grateful to have been part of your life. Stay tuned here for more updates. https://t.co/8CgaYuXEGh pic.twitter.com/t9rGnNj3Y5 — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) November 6, 2025

"If you love looking at folklore, moon cycles, and when to plant things, I think it’s really valuable," he said. "Where it kind of lacks is in these long-range forecasts, which are not really based on meteorology. It’s hard to be wrong when you say things like ‘bouts of cold’ or ‘wet and wild.' Those phrases can mean anything to anybody."

What does the 'Farmers' Almanac' say about winter 2025?

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold and windy winter for 2025, so get those long johns ready. The outlet predicts the winter season will feature "dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather dubbed 'Chill, Snow, Repeat.'" "This winter’s outlook suggests a memorable winter from coast to coast, featuring some cold temperatures, frequent snowfalls, and plenty of surprises for every region."