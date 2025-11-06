Food Network Chef Shirley Chung Found Her Way Back From a Life-Altering Diagnosis The 'Top Chef' alum returned to doing what she loved as soon as her health improved. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Nov. 6 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chfshirleychung

A good comeback is always healing, and when it comes to chef Shirley Chung, the comeback was a full reset of her overall health. In October 2025, the Food Network fandom rejoiced when chef Chung was listed as one of the competitors for the program's Tournament of Champions spinoff, Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas.

The series, airing in November 2025, shows Shirley competing alongside chef Sherry Yard. Her participation in the intense challenge came after the "Dumpling Queen" battled — and defeated – an even greater personal challenge. So, what happened to chef Shirley Chung? Here's what to know.

What happened to chef Shirley Chung?

In June 2024, chef Shirley announced via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer. She did so by posting a carousel of her shaving her head with the help of her husband, Jimmy. Shirley also further explained her diagnosis in the post's caption.

"Hiiiii loves, I have some personal news to share with you," she began the message. "Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder. And I was too busy to see a EMT specialist." "The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue," Shirley continued. "A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes."

The Top Chef alum went on to share that she remained calm as the doctors delivered the news and possible options for her to thrive. One of the options was to remove 100 percent of her tongue, which was the standard method of care. However, the doctors also offered her a "unicorn case" where her doctors could cure the cancer with months of radiation and chemo. Shirley and her husband chose option two. "Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue," she shared. "I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too."

Shirley gave a positive update regarding her health in May 2025.

Nearly a year after revealing her diagnosis and undergoing multiple rounds of chemo and radiation to treat her tongue cancer, Shirley provided happy news on her Instagram feed. In May 2025, the chef confirmed her cancer was officially in remission. Go Shirley, go Shirley!

"Introducing Shirley Chung 2.0 !! 11 months ago, May 30th 2024, I was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma tongue cancer. The tumor was hidden on the bottom left of my tongue, and it was progressing so aggressively that in less than 1 week of the diagnosis, it took over almost my entire tongue. Since 100 percent removal of my tongue was not an option for me as a chef."

Shirley further shared the drastic moves she made to save her life, including moving to Chicago to be treated at the University of Chicago. In her July 2024 Instagram post discussing the cancer, she shared that the university was where the only successful case of treating tongue cancer with chemo and radiation worked.

"I moved to Chicago, started radiation + chemo treatments in @uchicago under Dr Vokes and Dr.Juloori’s care,” Shirley said. “I completed nine weeks, 27 chemos, then 10 weeks 50 radiation and 24 hour chemo drip.💛 My first 3 month scans came back 98% cleared, only 2 of my left lymph nodes had cancer cells. I just completed my 6 month scans, I can proudly say, no cancer cell was detected in my body, I am in 100% Remission!! 🦄.”

