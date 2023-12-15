Home > Television > Food Network Duff Goldman Is on a Weight Loss Journey, Gets Food Network Contract Extension Chef Duff Goldman has left a lasting mark on pastry kitchens around the world. What is that lovable TV personality up to nowadays? He has big plans. By Alex West Dec. 15 2023, Published 9:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Any Food Network-obsessed fan can probably tell you all about their favorite Duff Goldman creation. The famous American pastry chef began working in food at the age of 14 before becoming well-versed in the culinary world.

His career started due to a little bit of luck since, originally, he was told that his experience was filled with irrelevance. However, chef Cindy Wolfe gave him a chance anyway which landed him a job at Charleston in Baltimore. As he gained notoriety, he started making appearances on a handful of shows and is now a beloved television personality. Where is he now?

Where is Duff Goldman now?

After finding success with his establishment Charm City Cakes and reality stardom with Ace of Cakes, Duff's business life only continued to grow. He has written three cookbooks: Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes, Duff Bakes: Think and Bake Like a Pro at Home, and Super Good Baking for Kids.

In September 2023, Duff entered into another contract with Food Network, meaning fans can expect the repeat judge to keep making appearances on their favorite cooking shows. The contract is a multi-year deal, keeping Duff tied to the television chef world for a good while.

Duff's Baking Championship is expected to stay on the air alongside a seasonal show called The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, according to Variety. With more on the horizon, Duff will need to keep getting bigger and better with his cake journey.

“To continue to be a part of the Food Network family after all these years is awesome. For me as a chef, Food Network is home," Duff said. Baking for, inspiring, educating and entertaining audiences is what motivates me and being able to do this for many years to come is a dream come true.”

Duff Goldman is on a personal health journey.

Recently, the chef opened up about his current weight loss journey. Duff said that he was able to lose 40 pounds and was inspired to do so by his daughter.

“Making the right decisions becomes so much less of a chore because you’re making those decisions for somebody that’s relying on you," he told People.

It only took Duff six months to lose the weight and he documented the process on his Instagram. He explained part of his routine. "I've noticed that if I get my feet on the floor and do my first task of the day (drinking a glass of water) right when I wake up, everything else gets smoother from there," he shared. "If I don't drink my water and go straight for coffee I find that I'm mentally behind a little all day. Like they say make your bed every morning so you accomplish that first task. It really makes a difference."

What is Duff Goldman's net worth?

Between his work as a chef and life in the limelight, Duff is sure to rack up some decent money in his bank account. Plus, we can't forget about those cookbook sales.

Duff Goldman Pastry chef, TV personality Net worth: $5000000 Birthdate: Dec. 17, 1974 Birthplace: Detroit, Mich. Birthname: Jeffrey Adam Goldman Father: Morrie Goldman Mother: Jackie Winch Marriages: Johnna Colbry Education: University of Maryland, Baltimore County, The Culinary Institute of America