Giada De Laurentiis After More Than Two Decades With the Food Network, Giada De Laurentiis Is Jumping Ship By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 10 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

In 2007, before Ryan Seacrest was the American idol that we know him to be today, he was the host of On-Air with Ryan Seacrest for KIIS-FM in Los Angeles before it hit Sirius airwaves. While chatting with chef Giada De Laurentiis only four years into her massively talented show Everyday Italian, she revealed that in the beginning no one took her seriously. Apparently being attractive is a curse in the food world but it obviously works for television.

Speaking of Giada's tenure on the small screen, it was recently announced that she is leaving the Food Network after more than two decades. Giada is essentially the face of their organization and her exit will undoubtedly deflate their viewership like so many collapsed soufflés. Why did Giada leave the Food Network? We're starving for an answer.

Giada De Laurentiis

Turns out Giada is leaving the Food Network for streamer pastures!

Deadline was the first to break the news that longtime Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis was making a lateral move. The celebrity chef, bestselling author, and Emmy-winning TV host inked a "multi-year overall unscripted series production deal" with Amazon Studios. She'll be developing new projects for the streamer as well as executive producing and starring in "original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio." Hey, ya gotta go where the full creative control is.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming for Amazon Studios, said (per Deadline), "With her charismatic passion for food, and commitment to making extraordinary culinary experiences accessible to the home chef, Giada De Laurentiis has remained at the forefront of her industry for nearly two decades." This is definitely a move to make their culinary content more robust.

"I’m looking forward to this next chapter," she said, per Deadline. "I’ve been a fan of Amazon for a long time, and I’m excited for what we will accomplish together." Based on a statement from the Food Network, the breakup feels amicable. "Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada," a rep for the network told People magazine.

What is Giada De Laurentiis's net worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Giada De Laurentiis is sitting pretty with an unconfirmed $30 million at her disposal. Her show Everyday Italian ran for 12 seasons over eight years and helped birth other shows like Behind the Bash, Giada's Weekend Getaways, and several specials. Like many celebrity chefs, Giada has also written a fair amount of cookbooks.

You can't be an award-winning chef without opening up a few restaurants, and Giada has gifted us with some delicious doozies. Sadly they are all attached to casinos which means we're gonna lose our shirts while filling our bellies. Both Giada and Pronto by Giada are located in Las Vegas while GDL Italian by Giada is situated in the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.