Wondering What "Dhoom Machale" Means? We've Got the Tea! Everyone wants to know after New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's victory speech. By Niko Mann Updated Nov. 7 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Everyone wants to know what the term "Dhoom Machale" means after a song with the same name was played following Zohran Mamdani's victory speech. Zohran won the mayoral election for New York City on Nov. 4, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The mayor-elect is the first Muslim mayor in New York City, and he is also the youngest and first Indian-American elected to the office. He gave an inspirational victory speech after his historic win and reiterated his goals for New York while also sending a message to President Donald Trump. Trump targeted the Muslim politician on Truth Social during the campaign.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's "Dhoom Machale" means.

"Dhoom Machale" means "raise the chaos," according to the India Times. It is also the title of the song "Dhoom Machale" by Sunidhi Chauhan, which was featured in the 2004 Bollywood film Dhoom, per NDTV. Zohran is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic scholar Mahmood Mamdani, and the song was played following his victory speech after he won the election for New York's mayor.

The Democratic progressive beat former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent, in the election, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Article continues below advertisement

VIDEO | USA: Indian-origin democratic socialist lawmaker Zohran Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) wraps up his victory speech. Bollywood song ‘Dhoom Machale’ being played in the background as family joins him on stage for celebrations.



(Source: AFP)#NYC



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/IMsqI3iabI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

Zohran was targeted by Donald Trump on Truth Social during the election, who encouraged people not to vote for the Muslim candidate. According to NBC News, the president also called Jewish folks who voted for Zohran "stupid." "Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” the president wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The mayor-elect sent Trump a message after his historic win. "Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," he said. "New York will remain a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Trump has sent National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, and he threatened to do the same in New York City. Zohran spoke out against Trump's plans while appearing on Good Morning America and noted that the states with the most crime are Republican.

Article continues below advertisement

"His threats are inevitable," he noted. "This has nothing to do a safety, it has to do with intimidation. If it was safety, President Trump would be threatening to deploy the National Guard to the top 10 states of crime, eight out of which are all Republican-led. But because of that party, he won't actually be doing it." Zohran plans to lower the cost of living in New York City by freezing rent for all rent-stabilized tenants.