Some Starbucks Customers Waited Outside for Hours to Buy the "Bearista" Cup — Here's How to Get Yours The Starbucks Bearista cup retails for $29.95 at the coffee chain. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 7 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@Starbucks

Every holiday season, Starbucks rolls out a new cup for customers to go absolutely gaga for. And hey, we aren't here to judge. So if you're one of many who saw Starbucks Stans flaunting their swag on social media with the glass cup in the shape of a bear, you may be wondering how to get the Starbucks "Bearista" bear cups yourself.

Yes, that's the name that the coffee chain went with, and it's pretty fitting. The cup is clear and in the shape of a teddy bear. It has a green knitted cap as part of the lid, which screws on with a straw in it. Customers can even get their Starbucks order served to them in the Bearista cup. However, because it was such a hot commodity right off the bat, some locations might have sold out quickly.

How do you get the Starbucks Bearista cup?

The Bearista cup, which will run you $29.95, is available in-store at Starbucks locations. That means you can't buy it on the Starbucks website, so you will have to physically go in-store and ask for one of the Bearista cups. It can hold 20 ounces of your favorite cold Starbucks drink. That is, if you can actually find one.

Because supplies are limited, some hardcore Starbucks lovers posted videos on TikTok and other social media platforms to show their dedication in waiting outside of a Starbucks or a Target that houses a Starbucks in order to be the first, or one of the first, to snag a Bearista cup. Unfortunately, this means some of the more casual or curious drinkers who might want to grab a Bearista cup could be out of luck.

One user on TikTok shared a video where people are lined up in the dark, early morning hours, outside of a Starbucks location, ready to buy a Bearista cup. In another user's video, text on the screen explains that customers are limited to two Bearista cups each. This may be an attempt to prevent people from buying out the stock and reselling the cups for double the price. However, despite Starbucks being the primary way to buy the Bearista cups, people have listed them elsewhere for sale.

People are selling the Starbucks Bearista cup on eBay.

There's always at least one opportunist when it comes to those holiday items that people predict might sell out faster than you can say "'Tis the season." One savvy Starbucks customer bought one from the store and then listed it on eBay almost immediately. Toward the end of the auction, by the time it had 24 minutes left, it was at $275.