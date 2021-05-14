"YT" on TikTok Probably Means Exactly What You Think It Does

Creatives count on TikTok to expose them to different trends, challenges, life hacks, and laughs when needed. Sure, the app has become a hub of all things entertainment, but it’s also a tool that can help users up their slang game.

Part of the allure of TikTok is that creators seem to have their own language when communicating on the app. With terms like "baka" and "valid" coming and going, every day brings in new slang for TikTok creators to use. Today, the acronym in the spotlight is "YT." And no, when used on TikTok, "YT" doesn't stand for YouTube or Young Thug.

So, what does "YT" mean? Read on to find your answer.