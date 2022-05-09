'The Baby' Stars Michelle de Swarte and Amber Grappy Discuss the Genre-Bending Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Overall, The Baby is a satirical horror-comedy. Though it touches on the real-life "horrors" of being a new mother and an independent woman in our misogynistic society, those themes are tastefully underlying. The horrors at the forefront of The Baby hilariously relate to the adorable titular character's devilish qualities. Wherever that bald-headed cutie goes, death follows.

"I just think horror and comedy and satire just make everything a lot more accessible," Amber Grappy — who plays Natasha's wide-eyed estranged younger sister, Bobbi — stated.