FaZe Kay Got Kicked out of FaZe Clan For Promoting an Altcoin Named Save the Kids

Several members of FaZe Clan, the popular esports and entertainment organization headquartered in Los Angeles, came under scrutiny for their involvement in a so-called pump and dump scheme.

FaZe Kay (aka Frazier Khattri) was removed from the house in June 2021. His brother, FaZe Jarvis (aka Jarvis Khattri), and two others, FaZe Nikan (Nikan Nadim) and FaZe Teeqo (aka Jakob), got suspended for falsely promoting an altcoin called Save the Kids.