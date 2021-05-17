FaZe Rug and Kaelyn Wilkins Announce Their Breakup After a "Very Hard" Public Relationship

Brian "FaZe Rug" Awadis , who is a co-owner of the organization, originally made a name for himself as an expert Call of Duty player. His individual YouTube page now boasts more than 19 million subscribers, and his videos have often featured his girlfriend, Kaelyn Wilkins.

The members of the FaZe Clan have been providing gaming and esports content to fans for over a decade, and many now share lifestyle vlogs and prank videos on their respective YouTube channels .

In a video posted on May 16, Kaleyn and FaZe Rug shared that they split up.

Like many other influencer couples, FaZe Rug and Kaelyn have used clickbait titles to draw viewers in. They've teased their subscribers with proposals, breakups, romantic surprises, and cheating pranks — but their latest announcement is entirely real.

FaZe Rug and Kaelyn Wilkins revealed their breakup news on YouTube.

The gamer went public with Kaelyn shortly before Valentine's Day in 2020, but the two had actually been together off and on since 2016. After confirming that they were a couple, FaZe Rug and Kaelyn posted photos together on Instagram, and they starred in many YouTube videos together. They teased an engagement in April of 2021, which made it all the more surprising for fans when the two announced that they had ended their relationship less than a month later.

In the opening of "We Broke Up," which was posted on May 16, FaZe Rug shared that he had actually filmed the split vlog with Kaelyn in April. The two decided not to post it at the time because they were still working on their relationship. Once it became clear that they were going to break up for good, they shared the video. They said that it was difficult for them to be in a relationship that was constantly scrutinized by their followers and fans.

"To be honest, having a public relationship is very, very hard," FaZe Rug said, as his ex nodded along. Kaelyn noted that the reactions from strangers did eventually bother her. "Having a public relationship is super, super hard. Having people criticize your guys' every move is crazy. [I] never thought that things like that would get to me," Kaelyn said. Later on in the video, the pair discussed why they decided to call it quits.

Source: YouTube