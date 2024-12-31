Abigail Breslin Says She Was Called "Hysterical" For Calling out Aaron Eckhart's Behavior Abigail said that she was afraid to be in scenes alone with Aaron. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 31 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In a long statement posted to both Tumblr and Instagram, Abigail Breslin decided to call out the alleged unprofessional behavior of one of her former colleagues. The former child star seems to have been inspired by Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni to speak out herself about onset misconduct.

In the statement, Abigail did not name the co-star she was talking about, but reporting suggests that it was Aaron Eckhart, and that the film they were working on together was the 2023 thriller Classified. Here's what we know about what she's claiming.



What happened between Abigail Breslin and Aaron Eckhart?

“When did the word woman become synonymous with scapegoat?” she asked at the start of her post. “As I see the news each day, I realize this is the world we seem to live in. In light of recent events regarding the attempt to destroy the career and livelihood of a fellow actress and woman, I have felt compelled to write this, as I have unfortunately been subject to the same toxic masculinity throughout my life.”

“In my recent career, I’ve brought forward concerns about a male colleague and was deemed ‘hysterical,'” she continued. “I was told my fears were figments of my imagination. Now, as I’m seeing this pattern pop up more, I realize this is the norm.” Abigail said that she made a "confidential complaint against a coworker for unprofessional behavior," but was sued over the claim. That lawsuit was eventually withdrawn.

Abigail continued saying that she was "naive" for thinking that the people behind the film would believe her. Instead, the lawsuit claims that the allegations were made up, and that they were imperiling the movie's release. She said she “was made to seem like someone who just goes after men, rather than being seen as someone who has been dealing as a professional in this world, since I was a child, standing up for herself."

"This was after I had taken all of the recommended, reasonable, and appropriate measures of reporting confidentially to my union. The experience left me with a lot of questions, of the professionals in my industry, of the public, and of men," she explained. She concluded the post by comparing the way men and women are often treated in these circumstances.

"I find most people believe the approval of a man is far more significant than the burden of supporting a woman. For men, it is always innocent until proven guilty. For women it is the opposite. ‘Prove your fear.’ ‘Prove your discomfort.’ ‘Prove your pain.’ This MUST change," she said.