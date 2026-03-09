A Woman Shot at Rihanna's House With an AR-15-Style Rifle, but What For? The shooting happened on March 8 while Rihanna was inside the house. By Joseph Allen Published March 9 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Rihanna is certainly someone with incredibly high name recognition. That's why so many people were alarmed following reports that a woman had shot into her home with an AR-15-style rifle on March 8.

The news that Rihanna's home was shot at left many people concerned, but just as many were wondering why exactly someone had decided to fire into her home seemingly at random. Here's what we know about what happened at Rihanna's house.

Source: Mega

What happened at Rihanna's house?

According to reporting in NBC News, a woman opened fire on Rihanna's home in Los Angeles while she was inside. Four rounds or fragments hit parts of the property, and the woman was taken into custody. Police said she was firing an AR-15-style rifle. The name of the suspect has not yet been released, and we don't yet know anything about who she is or even exactly what she was charged with.

The shooting was reported at around 1:15 pm local time at the home that Rihanna shares with rapper A$AP Rocky, just outside of Beverly Hills. Per The Los Angeles Times, Rihanna was home at the time of the incident. LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating, police said. Footage that circulated online showed bullet holes in the front gate of the property, but no motive has been released yet for the suspect.

Rihanna has also not spoken out about the incident, and it's unclear whether she plans to. Although no one was hurt, it's clear that someone could have been. As one of the most famous people in the world, Rihanna is likely subject to all the dangers of celebrity, even as celebrity has also helped her become one of the wealthiest people in the world.

BREAKING: Police are on scene after several gunshots were fired toward a home belonging to @rihanna in Beverly Hills.



Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department say one woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting. pic.twitter.com/LCsIliYAfk — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) March 9, 2026 Source: X/@MattSeedorff

Because we don't know the motivations behind the attack, there is likely to be plenty of speculation about the exact reasons that Rihanna's home was shot at. Until authorities say more, though, we just won't know for sure. Rihanna has managed to maintain an incredible level of fame, given the fact that she has not released new music in a full decade.

In that time, she has had children, and it seems clear that she is in no rush to produce new music. Even years after her last album, "Anti," was released, she received plenty of acclaim for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, which she did while she was pregnant with her second child.