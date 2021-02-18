Inside the Decades of Beef Between Mexican Divas Jenni Rivera and Graciela Beltrán

If there was one woman the late Diva of Banda, Jenni Rivera (real name: Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra), could not stand, it was fellow Mexican-American singer and so-called Queen of Pueblo, Graciela Beltrán.

Both are considered to be among the most emblematic singers of regional Mexican music, and were presumably friends back in the day. So what happened between Jenni Rivera and Graciela Beltrán ? Keep reading while we attempt to break down their years-long beef.

What happened between Jenni Rivera and Graciela Beltrán?

Graciela claims that Jenni spent at least 18 years making her life a living hell. The singer, who was once on the Rivera record label and worked with Jenni's father, Don Pedro, alleges that Jenni's dad stole royalties from her and made her sign sketchy contracts, claims that Jenni outright refuted.

Before long, there were clips of Graciela calling Jenni "arrogant, selfish, envious, and jealous because I was the girl she always wanted to be" circulating all over Spanish-speaking media. Things escalated, according to Univision, when Jenni dedicated a concert to her ex-husband, who had just recently passed away, and Graciela took issue with her dedication.

Graciela criticized Jenni's decision to dedicate her show to her ex, saying that the singer had previously attacked him, suggesting that dedicating a concert to him was extremely fake on Jenni's part.

For her part, Jenni found Graciela's meddling and criticism "heartless" and decided to let loose at a press conference in Mexico City. "We're not at the same level," she cuttingly told the media in Spanish. "And that's not something I'm saying, just ask the radio station managers, ask the businessmen who put on the dances, ask the media."

One can imagine this public statement of Jenni's only served to escalate tensions, and the beef between these two would go on even after the Diva de la Banda's untimely and unexpected death. Graciela then said something about how her music was so good that Jenni practically didn't exist to her, then jumped on Don Francisco's show to defend herself, saying that Jenni was "manipulating [her] words."

That move prompted Jenni to write a whole narrative song dedicated to her enemy, titled "Los Ovarios," which translates to "Ovaries." Some choice lyrics? "What a fuss you are making about me / How uncomfortable you must be." Graciela's response was to criticize Jenni's appearance. "She doesn't like herself, she is obsessed with changing her body," she said on the radio around that time.

