WWE Star Big E Responds to Being "Replaced" by The New Day Following Knee Injury

Former Intercontinental Champion Big E has been noticeably missing from WWE Smackdown since he suffered an injury to his knee during the main event at WrestleMania 35.

However, it seems that his former The New Day teammates — Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods — just poured salt into Big E's wound when they (temporarily?) replaced the wrestler with "Big O," Kevin Owens.

So, what happened to Big E? Following his injury, which took place during the six-man tag team main event featuring New Day, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Raw’s Drew McIntyre, Big E tweeted an update, writing, "Making mincemeat of my meniscus. Crossbody cooked the cartilage. Bye for a bit." While watching Smackdown at home, it didn't look like Big E (real name: Ettore Ewen) was here for New Day's decision to recruit a new member less than a week after his injury.

He shared a selfie from his bed, and TBH he does not look happy. However, this is the WWE, and for all we know, this can all be a storyline for Big E while he heals. Plus, with a meniscus tear, Big E can be out for as long as three months.

In the meantime, fans are sending Big E some well-wishes. "Get well soon brother. Prayers and love sent your way," one follower tweeted. Another simply added, "Big E > Big O."

Can "Big O" Kevin Owens really replace Big E? To test out their new group member, Xavier and Kofi put Big O to the ultimate test: a pancake eating challenge. Are you ready for your initiation though," the guys asked Big O. "You have to eat all these pancakes and beat Big E's time of 5 minutes and 37 seconds." Big O goes on to complete the challenge faster than Big E, prompting Kofi to say, "You are now an official honorary member of The New Day... you're one of us now."

Following the pancake eating challenge, Big O did his best Big E impersonation. The trio went on to take the ring, and won, as if Big E wasn't already suffering enough. "I’m so good that I didn’t even need a Stunner to win tonight. A snapmare did the trick! Thank you to @ XavierWoodsPhD and @ TrueKofi for the assist," Kevin tweeted following the match. " # NewNewDayRocks."

Big O aside, The New Day wouldn't never replace Big E, something Kofi reassured fans of ahead of this week's Superstar Shakeup. "I don't understand that; I don't understand why people say that," Kofi said regarding rumors The New Day was splitting up. "We've said it since the beginning of time: The philosophy of The New Day has always been to lift your brother up."

