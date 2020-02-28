We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

Dr. Greg Pratt on 'ER' Was at the Center of a Pretty Major Cliffhanger

By

When the 15th and final season of ER began airing in September 2008, we knew it was going to be emotional. The life of Dr. Greg Pratt hung in the balance after the ambulance he was riding in exploded, leaving fans questioning whether the attending physician made it out alive.

Now that the entire NBC series is available to stream on Hulu, we’re forced to relive that tense moment — but at least we don't have to wait four excruciating months to see what happens! Scroll down for a recap of Pratt’s final story arc.

What happened to Greg Pratt on 'ER'?

As we saw in the episode titled "Life After Death," Pratt was conscious but severely injured following the explosion in the Season 14 finale. Viewers learned that the ambulance had been booby trapped by the Turkish mob, who were targeting Pratt’s patient, a government informant in witness protection. (Hey, Steve Buscemi!)