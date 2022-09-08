There Are Other Ways to Support Streamers Without Host Mode on Twitch

Having a platform online is a coveted thing in an age of influencers — but on many platforms, like Twitch, influencers have used their followings to help others grow theirs.

Host mode has been a way for bigger streamers to highlight those with smaller followings, allowing them to stream a channel's broadcast directly to their own. For many small streamers, this has been a great way to gain more exposure, and many streamers attribute their channel growth to Twitch's host mode.