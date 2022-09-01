How to Connect Your 'Valorant' Riot Account to Twitch

Part of that success with both streamers and stream viewers is Riot's Twitch drops. Streamers who have Valorant Riot Drops enabled provide their audience with the opportunity to pick up unique loot, skins, and cosmetics for Valorant just by watching the game on Twitch. The only thing standing between viewers and rare Valorant drops is connecting their Riot account to Twitch.tv. No Twitch Prime account is required, so the chance to win unique in-game drops is open to everyone. With the Valorant Champions tournament starting August 31, now is the perfect time to connect your accounts and start getting drops.