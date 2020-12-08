NBC Sports Shares Tribute to Longtime Employee Matt Thelen After His Passing

So many people, whether it be celebrities or your personal family members, have suffered a lot of losses. On a recent broadcast with NBC Sports, the multimedia network paid tribute to one of their own during a live segment.

On Dec. 6, NBC revealed that their employee Matt Thelen had passed away at only 41. The Notre Dame graduate had been working with NBC for more than a decade before his passing. Other friends and family shared the news of what happened online, offering condolences to his loved ones.