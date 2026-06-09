Michael Flores’s Niece Dies at Just 5 Years Old — What Happened? "GOD GIVE ME ONE MORE SECOND ONE MORE MINUTE PLEASE." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 9 2026, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@michaelflorees

Puerto Rican influencer Michael Flores had fans and followers rallying around him with support in early June 2026 after a post he shared on Instagram regarding his niece. The post received significant attention, being shared over 18,000 times and liked more than 740,000 times in just 15 hours after it was posted.

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In the post, Michael can be seen sitting in a field alongside the caption, “DIOS DAME UN SEGUNDO MÁS UN MINUTO MÁS POR FAVOR,” which translates to “GOD GIVE ME ONE MORE SECOND, ONE MORE MINUTE PLEASE,” followed by multiple broken heart emojis. According to reports, Michael’s niece passed away, and people are now eager to know what happened. Here’s what we found.

What happened Michael Flores's niece?

Michael Flores didn’t go into explicit detail in his series of Instagram posts about what happened to his niece, but the news outlet CiberCuba did. According to the outlet, Michael’s niece, Laia Nazaret Dávila, 5, died following a pool accident in Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

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The outlet noted that the incident occurred at the San Miguel estate. She was reportedly found in the water and quickly transferred to the Sur Med Medical Center located in Guayama. Despite her receiving medical attention, her death was confirmed by doctors. Just hours after his niece passed, Michael took to social media, posting, “My soul hurts, I swear to you.”

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He later returned with another post, writing: “Laïa, forgive me. I tried with all my heart, with all my strength, to save your life. I hope that when we meet again in eternal life, you will forgive me. I love you… Uncle.” The outlet also noted that, according to Lieutenant Marilyn Torres from the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) of Guayama, a music video was reportedly being filmed at the time featuring Michael and Denisse Michelle Tejada, who is also known as La Perversa.

An initial investigation suggested, per the outlet, that the child had left the area where family members were present, and when they realized she was missing, they began searching for her. They later found her in the pool. Authorities also shared that the young girl was the only person in the pool at the time she was discovered. While the case is being investigated by the Homicide Division of the CIC of Guayama, it was initially classified as an “unfortunate accident,” per CiberCuba.

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Fans and artists rally around Michael Flores online after the tragic loss of his niece.

Following the news of her passing, Michael received an outpouring of support and condolences from fans, musicians, and other digital creators. One person wrote, “Michael my dear bull I am very sorry for the loss of your little niece. A lot of strength for you and your whole family, hold on to God who is the only one who can help them.” Another added, “Much strength to you and yours my brother. God with you and your family.”

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