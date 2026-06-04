What Happened To Rosalía? Singer Postpones Miami And Orlando Shows "She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice." By Darrell Marrow Published June 4 2026, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rosalía fans were shocked when the singer postponed her Miami shows at Kaseya Center on June 4 and June 6. The news came after another sudden pause on her “Lux” tour. In March, Rosalía cut short her Milan concert after suffering from food poisoning. During that show, she told the crowd she had tried to push through the pain but felt extremely sick.

Article continues below advertisement

“I tried to do this show from the beginning, but I’ve been sick,” Rosalía told fans at the time. She also said she was “puking” and in pain while trying to continue the performance. Now, Rosalía has postponed more tour dates, and fans are wondering what happened.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

A family emergency caused Rosalía to cancel her concert.

Rosalía postponed her Miami shows because of a family emergency. Neither the singer nor her team has shared more details about the private situation. Kaseya Center said Rosalía had to postpone both concerts and apologized to fans who were already heading downtown.

“Due to a family emergency, Rosalía has to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami and Orlando,” the venue wrote. “She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice. As the tour explores rescheduling, please hold onto your ticket. More information soon.” Fans should expect a rescheduled date unless the venue or tour announces otherwise. Ticketmaster also updated the Miami event page with a postponement notice and told ticket holders their tickets will remain valid for the new date.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the announcement, Rosalía was already building excitement for her return to Miami. She teased the city just two days before the postponement with an Instagram slideshow captioned, “MIAMI IM BACKKKK.” According to Miami New Times, Rosalía lived in Miami for a year while making the album. She also filmed the music video for “La Perla” at the Kendall Ice Arena.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Rosalía’s “Lux” era is her biggest yet.

The “LUX Tour 2026” is Rosalía’s most extensive headlining tour to date. Kaseya Center described it as a 42-show arena run across 17 countries. The Lux album includes work with the London Symphony Orchestra and collaborations with Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza, Yves Tumor, and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer has been building toward this moment for years. She first gained popularity with El Mal Querer. Since then, she has racked up serious industry respect. Rosalía is a two-time Grammy winner and an 11-time Latin Grammy winner. In a 2022 Pitchfork interview, Rosalía explained that her work ethic is no joke.