What Happened to Singer Rosalía's Concert in Milan? The DIABLO artist is currently performing in Europe on her Lux Tour. By Niko Mann Published March 27 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of singer Rosalía are asking what happened to the artist in Milan, Italy, on March 25, 2026. The Spanish recording artist is in Europe on her Lux Tour, but she cut her Milan concert short, according to TMZ.

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Footage of the Grammy Award-winning artist onstage at the Unipol Forum in Milan was shared on X, and she explained to her fans that she could no longer continue after performing 11 songs. So, what happened?

Source: Mega

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What happened to Rosalía in Milan?

Rosalía was forced to stop her concert because she was suffering from severe food poisoning. She told her fans that she was ill and may have to stop at some point. “I tried to do this show from the very beginning, even though I’ve been sick," she said. "I’ve had, like, really severe food poisoning, and I tried to push through until the end, but I’m feeling extremely unwell. I’ve been throwing up backstage, and I really want to give the best show, and I’m basically on the floor trying my best."

"I can try to continue, but at some point, I might have to stop. I’m extremely sick, and I’m really trying. I’ll push as much as I can, but if we have to stop, we might have to if I physically can’t continue. I’m in pain," she added. After she performed about 11 songs, she stopped. "I have to stop," she said to the audience. "Physically, I can't keep going. I'm in pain."

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ROSALÍA interrupts her show in Milan and cancels it after not feeling well. It is the first time in her career that she cancels a performance due to health reasons.



“I tried to do this show from the very beginning even though I’ve been sick. I’ve had, like, really severe food… pic.twitter.com/gjoGJ6Q1F5 — ROSALÍA UPDATE (@updaterosalia) March 25, 2026

The "A Palé" singer shared an update on her Instagram Stories the following day, and she included a picture of herself with an IV drip attached to her arm. "Feeling better," she wrote over the photograph, per People. "Thank you so much for all the love and understanding from everyone who was there. Grazie Milano."

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The recording artist shared another post on Instagram to announce that her tour had begun on March 22 in France. The post included a video montage of her performances, as well as footage of Lyon and Paris, and of the singer with her performers backstage. "THE LUX TOUR HAS STARTED!!!!!!!!!! very grateful to all the cities I will visit, to be able to sing for you and to be able to share with todxs and each of you who will come," she wrote. "Merci La France por tanto a plussss a plus a plus."

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Rosalía is touring with her latest album, "Lux," hence the Lux Tour. The album reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart after it was released in November 2025. The album is also the most-streamed album by a Spanish-speaking female musician and had more than 42 million streams in the first 24 hours after it dropped. The singer's next performance for the European "Lux Tour" will be in her native country in Madrid, Spain, on March 30.