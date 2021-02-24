Nadine From 'Snake City' Has Kept a Low Profile Since Leaving the Show

If you've been watching the Nat Geo WILD show Snake City from the very beginning, then you may have been a fan of the show's former star, Nadine Keys . After appearing in just the first season, she disappeared from Simon Keys' side, and a new co-star — Siouxsie Gillett — took that place.

Simon and Nadine were married at the start of the show. After being together for at least seven years, the couple called it quits. But what happened to Nadine after Snake City was never addressed, leaving fans with all kinds of questions. Even though Simon has moved on with his love life, fans are still wondering what happened to Nadine.

After his marriage ended, Simon moved back home to the U.K., and it's reported that Nadine stayed in South Africa, where Snake City is filmed. After leaving the show, Nadine seems to be leading a private life away from the spotlight of the TV show. She doesn't have any public social media and doesn't make any other kinds of TV appearances.

After so many years together, Nadine and Simon ended their marriage and Nadine made an unannounced exit from Snake City. Although it's not clear exactly when or why the couple got divorced, Nadine didn't appear at all on Snake City's second season or the seasons after, so it may be safe to assume that a divorce was finalized before the second season started filming.

Simon knew Siouxsie years before they met.

Even though Simon and Siouxsie reportedly began their relationship in 2015, they knew each other years before that. According to an article about the couple and Snake City from The Sun, the venomous snake community is very small. Both Simon and Siouxsie worked in the field before their relationship began, and were therefore already aware of one another. After the relationship between Nadine and Simon ended, Simon went back to the U.K. and got a job at a reptile store that Siouxsie managed.

"When most couples have meals out and go to the cinema during their honeymoon period, we were out catching deadly snakes together — which is quite the norm for us," Siouxsie told The Sun. Now, the couple spends half the year in the U.K. and the other in Durban, South Africa for the show. Even though they don't have any kids, they do have a demanding job considering how often their lives are on the line and they have a large collection of pets to look after.