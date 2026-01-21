What Happened on Air Force One? What We Know About the Midair Issue An electrical issue aboard Air Force One raised questions about the plane's safety. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 21 2026, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Air Force One is designed to operate under extraordinary conditions, which is why any reported issue aboard the aircraft immediately draws attention. The plane serves as both transportation and a mobile command center, making reliability and safety central to every flight it takes.

That context explains why many people began asking the same question on Jan. 20, 2026. What happened on Air Force One? Reports of an onboard electrical issue prompted an immediate change in travel plans. Here's what we know.

What happened on Air Force One?

According to the Associated Press, Air Force One experienced an electrical issue during a flight on Jan. 20, 2026. The issue prompted the aircraft to return to Joint Base Andrews as a precaution. Officials described the problem as technical rather than mechanical, and there were no indications of danger to those on board. The decision to return was made to ensure the aircraft could be fully inspected before continuing international travel.

There seemed to be a "minor electrical issue" in which the lights in the cabin flickered shortly after take-off. The return was announced half an hour later and described as precautionary, reflecting standard safety protocol rather than an unexpected crisis. President Trump boarded another plane that is usually used for shorter trips and continued his journey to Davos shortly after midnight to speak at the World Economic Forum as planned.

The planes used as Air Force One have been used for almost 40 years, so it's easy to see how they could have some issues even when they are maintained and taken care of. Since the planes have to combine security and protection with technology and communication, they are not easily replaced. The Boeing 747-8 Qatar gifted to President Trump in 2025 is being modified to meet security requirements so it can be added to the Air Force One fleet in the future.

ICYMI: Air Force One made a sudden U-turn back toward Washington after the crew identified a minor electrical issue shortly after takeoff.



Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft is landing at Joint Base Andrews to switch planes.



The problem on Air Force One did not stop Trump's travel plans.

NBC News reported that Air Force One landed in Davos, Switzerland, on the morning of Jan. 21, 2026, following the earlier delay. The aircraft completed the flight without further reported issues. Officials did not indicate that the electrical problem affected flight control systems or posed an ongoing risk. As with similar incidents, detailed findings were not publicly released for security reasons.

Events involving Air Force One often generate outsized attention because of the aircraft’s role and symbolism. However, aviation experts have noted that returning to base after detecting a system irregularity is a common and appropriate response in both military and civilian aviation. In this case, the procedures worked as intended to confirm the safety of the aircraft.