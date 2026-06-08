Olympic Star Simone Biles Has Major Health Scare — "Almost Dying Wasn't on My Bingo Card" "One of, if not the scariest experience of my life." By Alisan Duran Published June 8 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Simone Biles recently sparked concern among fans after sharing a series of social media posts from what appeared to be a hospital stay. The Olympic gymnastics legend opened up about a frightening experience that left her recovering at home and surrounded by loved ones.

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The seven-time Olympic gold medalist did not immediately reveal what happened, but her comments quickly prompted questions from fans who noticed photos of hospital wristbands and references to a near-death experience.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Simone Biles?

Simone revealed that she recently experienced what she described as "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life." According to People, which published screenshots of the gymnast's Instagram Stories, Simone shared photos showing multiple hospital wristbands and explained that she had spent the week resting in bed following the ordeal.

Simone did not disclose the specific medical issue she faced. However, according to the outlet, she wrote that "almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week," prompting concern among fans and fellow athletes. The athlete later clarified on X that the situation involved a health issue. As of this writing, neither Simone nor her representatives has shared additional details about the medical emergency.

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Simone explained that she typically prefers to keep personal matters private, but felt compelled to acknowledge the support she received from friends and family during her recovery. She also noted that her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away in Indianapolis for team practices when the incident occurred.

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"I've been in bed resting this week," she wrote, adding that she may explain more about the experience in the future. One of her final updates featured a photo of her dogs resting on a bed alongside a screenshot of a heart-rate monitor. She captioned the image, "I'll be here," suggesting she planned to continue taking things easy while recovering.

Simone Biles said she is recovering at home after the health scare.

While Simone has remained private about the cause of the incident, she reassured fans that she is now recovering at home. In her Instagram Stories, she shared photos of flower arrangements sent by supporters and thanked those who checked on her throughout the week.

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Simone Biles opened up on her Instagram about a health scare this week 🙏



"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week." pic.twitter.com/O5mc1xUODt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 6, 2026

"I've been in bed resting this week," Simone wrote, adding that she may explain more about the experience in the future. One of her final updates featured a photo of her dogs resting on a bed alongside a screenshot of a heart-rate monitor. She captioned the image, "I'll be here," suggesting she planned to continue taking things easy while recovering.