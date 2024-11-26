Home > Television > The Voice Simone Biles Is Far From a Professional Singer — so Why Is She on 'The Voice'? Simone Biles joined 'The Voice' to help Snoop Dogg's team. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 26 2024, 7:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@simonebiles

When Simone Biles joined The Voice during the Nov. 25 episode, many viewers were shocked. She might be a professional Olympic athlete and gold medalist, and a household name to boot, but why is Simone Biles on The Voice of all shows? It's a reality competition show for aspiring singers and the celebrities who help the singers hone in on their craft typically have singing expertise of their own.

When it comes to Simone, singing or performing as a musical artist isn't what people generally associate her with. That doesn't mean she doesn't know a thing or two about performing for large audiences, though. It just means Simone appears to be the least likely person to offer advice for singers who want to make it all the way to the end and win The Voice.

Why is Simone Biles on 'The Voice'?

Simone joined The Voice during Season 26 to help advise Snoop's team of singers. Although Simone isn't a professional singer herself, Snoop was confident that she could add something else to his team that he needed. And now, Simone and Snoop are working side by side to get their contestants to go far in the competition.

"She's a performer. I'm a performer. We've performed under extreme conditions. We always do our best," Snoop told the Associated Press. "But sometimes things happen behind closed doors that you don't know about. So, we're able to speak to those things and give them real reassurance. It feels good, [Simone] can do anything she wants to do. She picks and chooses what she wants to do. We're at that point of our careers right now. It has to feel good. It can't be forced or I'm not doing it. Period, point, blank."

Simone is here to lend moral support to both Snoop and the contestants. She also knows what it's like to perform under pressure and to do it well despite the stress of being front and center. Being an Olympian isn't the same as being a singer on a reality show, but Simone can offer her advice and guidance about having a confident stage presence, going into the playoffs.

Is Simone Biles a permanent part of 'The Voice'?

If you're one of the viewers who are wondering about Simone's shelf life on The Voice rather than why she's here at all, most advisors seem to be one and done on the show. Each season, celebrities are brought in to help advise a coach on each team. That's Simone's role in Season 26.

