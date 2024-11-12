Home > Television > The Voice Tanner Frick Posts a Cryptic Tiktok Following His 'The Voice' Season 26 Exit The country singer made his exit during the competition's 3-Way Knockouts. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 12 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Viewers of NBC's The Voice were stunned to see one of the Season 26 contestants, Tanner Frick, abruptly exit the competition during a Nov. 11 episode.

The Brandon, Miss. singer's country music skills had many fans rooting for him early on. So, what led to Tanner's departure? Here's everything we know.

Source: NBC

Why did Tanner Frick leave 'The Voice'?

The Voice's Nov. 11 episode was the first night of the 3-Way knockouts. Each coach builds a unique team during the segment for intense three-way sing-offs to set the winner through the Playoffs. The show opened with coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani, each sharing their team with the audience. Coach Michael Bublé also had a team, but fans soon learned one of his team members, Tanner, jumped ship.

"Michael, Tanner [Frick] left the competition after rehearsals," host Carson Daly revealed. "You still have Cameron [Wright] and Sloane [Simon].” After Carson's announcement, The Voice continued with the remaining contestants. However, fans still needed more of a reason why Tanner would leave the show so early in the competition. Immediately, many looked to his social media accounts for an explanation, but he didn't share much besides a TikTok of him singing that was posted with a cryptic caption.

"Ain't nobody want me anyway," he wrote under the TikTok. While it's unclear if Tanner was referring to his exit from The Voice in his caption, it appears he didn't feel the competition was for him after making it through the blind auditions and battle rounds parts of the competition.

