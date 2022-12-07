‘The Voice’ Racism Accusations Fly on Twitter After Semi-Final Episode

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the semi-final episode of Season 22 of The Voice.

On Dec. 6, 2022, fans of The Voice were on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who among the top eight contestants would make it to the finale. Of course, as avid viewers of the NBC reality singing competition know, the four artists who received the most votes from fans would make it through. Then, the remaining four performers would be singing for the Instant Save.