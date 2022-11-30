'The Voice' Season 22 Top 8 Finalists Feature Only One Contestant From Teams Gwen and Camila (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22.

The search for America’s next superstar vocalist is underway, courtesy of NBC’s The Voice Season 22. As time starts to dwindle, tough decisions are made as contestants hope to win the public’s vote to battle it out for another week. And of course, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello are giving critiques during live shows, which may affect the turn out of the votes.

Unfortunately, Season 22 is heading towards the grand finale, which means that some of the public’s favorite singers will be knocked out of the competition. That said, the Nov. 28, 2022 episode consisted of the Top 10 singers taking the stage for a new performance.