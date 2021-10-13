Is Camila Cabello Pregnant? Social Media Is Buzzing With Questions

In July of 2021, pics of Camila out on a hike caused fans to wonder whether the "Señorita" artist was expecting. The trending hot topic had social media buzzing for a while. Rumors got even crazier when she posted a picture on her Instagram story of herself in front of an orange wall with a caption explaining that she had "made the right choice." In the photo, she was clutching her belly!

But according to HITC, Camila isn’t actually pregnant. Fans rushed to Camila’s support to squash the rumors. “Camila Cabello has a healthy normal body and I don’t understand why everyone is obsessed with the fact that she looks pregnant," one fan wrote. "Y’all are so used to beauty standards that [you] don’t realize how a normal body looks."

This person is totally right. Unattainable beauty standards in this day and age, especially on social media, have become what people now see as the "norm."