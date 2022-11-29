Kique Appeared Virtually on 'The Voice' Live This Week — Here's Why

As it turns out, Kique had to pre-record his performance because he tested positive for COVID-19. Although Kique wasn't able to join the show in person, he still received plenty of praise from the coaches for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name."

"You're so daring every time you do a song... but you're making them so specific to you, and it's working every single time," John Legend said during his comments. "It's so impressive."