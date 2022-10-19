'The Voice' Contestant Sydney Kronmiller Wowed Judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 18 episode of The Voice.
Each season, The Voice introduces viewers to a new group of talented vocalists, and the 2022-2023 premiere of the NBC series was no different. The blind auditions gave coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend — a chance to stake their claim on the contestants they hope to recruit in Season 22.
As the competition progresses, a few frontrunners have emerged — one of which was Sydney Kronmiller. Unfortunately, Sydney battled and lost to Eric Who in the Tuesday, Oct. 18 episode of The Voice and was subsequently sent home.
Following her exit from the reality TV series, fans are dying to know more about her backstory. Read on for everything we know about Sydney from The Voice!
Meet ‘The Voice’ contestant Sydney Kronmiller.
Plenty of talented singers took the stage for the blind auditions, but Sydney stole the show with her rendition of Sam Smith’s “Latch.” The first of the coaches to hit their red buzzer was Camila, who told the singer, “You’re just everything that I’m looking for.”
Less than a minute later, Gwen put in her bid. “Your voice goes so low — it’s incredible,” she gushed. “I love somebody that is a songwriter that has that really understated, beautiful tone.”
In the end, Sydney went into the next round of The Voice with Camila as her coach. Though, in an interview with UVU Review, Sydney noted that she would have been happy to have been chosen by any one of the four coaches. “I hated that question so much, because I was like, literally any of them,” she joked.
According to Sydney, her love for music runs in the family as her dad is also a musician.
“I would credit most of [my career] to him, you know. My mom’s been a big supporter, obviously, but my dad’s the musical one,” she shared. The Voice competitor went on, ”Ever since we were little harmonizing [songs] with him, we just ended up sitting up straight and belting it with him.”
Although Sydney was unable to sing her way into the finale, she’s gained more than a few fans following her short-lived stint on The Voice. Those who want to keep up with Sydney’s journey post-show can follow her on Instagram (@pydneysaige).
Sydney’s Instagram feed suggests that she’s super family oriented and devoted to her faith. The 25-year-old Utah-based singer even has a link in her bio that directs followers to the official website of the Church of Ladder Day Saints.
New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.