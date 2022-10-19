'The Voice' Contestant Sydney Kronmiller Wowed Judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 18 episode of The Voice.

Each season, The Voice introduces viewers to a new group of talented vocalists, and the 2022-2023 premiere of the NBC series was no different. The blind auditions gave coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend — a chance to stake their claim on the contestants they hope to recruit in Season 22.